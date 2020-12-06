DUTLER (DUT) COLEGROVE DAUWALDER

June 6, 1926 - October 22, 2020

Dutler (Dut) Colegrove Dauwalder passed away on October 22, 2020 at his home in Bakersfield, California, surrounded by family and his longtime caregiver, Gerome Abrera.

He was born June 6, 1926 in Vernal, Utah to Francis Dauwalder and Agnes Beaver Dauwalder and was raised in neighboring Myton, where his parents owned several local businesses. When Dutler was eleven, he and his family, including older sister Mary Ellen and younger brother Daryl, moved to Provo, Utah, where he attended local schools and became an Eagle Scout. Upon graduation from Provo High School, Dutler enlisted in the Navy and served as a Boatswain's Mate in the Pacific from 1944 to 1946, participating in the massive Pearl Harbor clean-up effort. After the war, he returned to Provo, where he graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Science degree. While attending BYU, Dutler met and later married Mary Lorraine Williamson on September 4, 1948. They soon moved to Bakersfield, where they raised their six sons and three daughters: Joseph (born in Provo) and David, Peggy, Becky, Pat, Jim, Tom, Mary and Tim. He was an active parishioner of St. Francis and later OLPH.

Dutler worked for the Kern County Probation Department for 31 years, serving as Superintendent of Juvenile Hall for much of that time. He later returned to school and earned a Master's degree in Public Administration from Cal State Bakersfield, a certificate in Criminal Justice from the UCSB extension, and a Community College Instructor credential. He taught Public Administration and Criminal Justice at Bakersfield Junior College.

Upon retirement from the County in 1981, Dutler joined the Retired Employees of Kern County, serving as a volunteer at the Kern County Administration Center. He and (Mary) Lorraine were Friendship Force International Ambassadors, visiting numerous countries and hosting foreign visitors.

He was active in Habitat for Humanity, the American Lung Association, the Optimist Club, the California Probation Parole and Correction Association, and the California Youth Authority.

He loved camping and backpacking with his family. He even hiked the John Muir trail with his youngest son, Tim. He played in a Senior softball league and was active in a bowling league. Being an Eagle Scout, he enjoyed working with Boy Scout Troop 125 along with his sons and again in retirement as the unofficial 'grandfather' of Troop 13.

Dutler remained in his home of many years until he passed away. After his wife Lorraine's death in 2008, he was cared for by family members and a number of caregivers. As his health declined, the family chose Gerome Abrera to become Dutler's primary caregiver during the last five years of his life.

Dutler was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine, his parents, his sister Mary Ellen Reuling, and his brother Daryl. He is survived by: Joseph and wife Lisa of Oroville, California; David and wife Terry of Oakland, Oregon; Peggy Brierton and husband Charles of Santa Maria, California; Rebecca and Connie of San Andreas, California; Patrick and wife Christine of Roseburg, Oregon; James of Bakersfield, California; Thomas and wife Diane of Harwich, Massachusetts; Mary Eckart and husband Michael of Bakersfield, California; Timothy and wife Penni of Claremont, California. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Richard Reuling. He leaves 16 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. At his request, his remains have been donated for medical research to Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California. A personal remembrance will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Optimal Hospice Foundation.