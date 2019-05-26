|
|
DVILLA CHARLENE DILBECK (nee BOHANNAN)
February 21, 1936 - May 17, 2019
Charlene passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren and friends. She was born on February 21, 1936, in Clovis, New Mexico. Charlene headed west with her husband Bruce Dilbeck to plant roots in California in 1955. They raised a family, worked hard, invested in real estate, and lived a creed of honesty, personal responsibility and kindness toward others.
Charlene loved her life, especially time spent with family and friends.She touched many lives with her sense of humor, tenacity and generosity. During young adulthood she volunteered in the local PTA, hospital guild, and worked for many years at Meadows Field Gift Shop.
Charlene is survived by her daughter Terry (Robert), her son Randy (Hope), grandchildren: Anna, Robin, and Haleigh and great-grandchildren: Sophia, Lily and Kellan. She will be greatly missed.
The family will have a private memorial service in AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 26, 2019