Home

POWERED BY

Dvilla Charlene Dilbeck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dvilla Charlene Dilbeck Obituary

DVILLA CHARLENE DILBECK (nee BOHANNAN)
February 21, 1936 - May 17, 2019

Charlene passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019, surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren and friends. She was born on February 21, 1936, in Clovis, New Mexico. Charlene headed west with her husband Bruce Dilbeck to plant roots in California in 1955. They raised a family, worked hard, invested in real estate, and lived a creed of honesty, personal responsibility and kindness toward others.

Charlene loved her life, especially time spent with family and friends.She touched many lives with her sense of humor, tenacity and generosity. During young adulthood she volunteered in the local PTA, hospital guild, and worked for many years at Meadows Field Gift Shop.

Charlene is survived by her daughter Terry (Robert), her son Randy (Hope), grandchildren: Anna, Robin, and Haleigh and great-grandchildren: Sophia, Lily and Kellan. She will be greatly missed.

The family will have a private memorial service in AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.