DWIGHT EUGENE BYRUM
August 26, 1929 - December 28, 2019
Dwight Eugene Byrum passed peacefully on December 28th surrounded by those closest to him. He lived a wonderfully rich and fulfilling ninety years.
Bakersfield was very good to Dwight. He enjoyed a broad and deep network of friendships in the business and church communities. Over nearly seven decades he built his business from modest beginnings to a nation-wide oilfield products company. Dwight's work ethic is reflected in the fact that he never retired and was, almost to the end, going to the office daily.
The last twenty-five years of Dwight's life were particularly joyful, spent in the company of his wife, Nada. Together they built a beautiful home that was the center of a large and happy blended family. In this lovely home holidays, birthdays, and other events centered around lavish meals and laughter. When not at home, and when Nada could pry him away from work, Dwight and Nada traveled the world on cruise ships, river boats, planes, trains, automobiles...and on one memorable occasion, elephants.
Dwight is survived by his loving wife, Nada, and five children: Colleen Byrum, Daniel (Janie) Byrum, John (Karen) Byrum, Julie (Jim) Hart, and Ralph (Tammie) Nuanez. Dwight leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his best friend and younger brother, Kenneth (Pam) Byrum and by his sister, Shirley (Ray) Olmstead.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3rd at Greenlawn Northeast from 4p - 8p. Services will be Saturday, January 4th at First Presbyterian Church at 10a.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 1, 2020