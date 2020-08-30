1/1
Dwight James Murray Sr.
DWIGHT JAMES MURRAY SR.
February 5, 1954 - August 20, 2020

Dwight James Murray Sr, 66, passed away on August 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.

Dwight is survived by Evelyn Murray, his wife of 35 years; his four children Shirica, Dwight Jr. Rashad and Andrina as well as his daughter in law Brittney. He is also survived by his 4 granddaughters and 6 siblings.

Dwight was born February 5, 1954 in Cleveland, Mississippi to Patricia Murray. He helped his single mother operate her small business and rear his 6 siblings. After graduating in 1980 from Jackson State University with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, he moved to California where he met his future wife Evelyn.

After working in the Aerospace & Defense industry for a few years, Dwight and his family moved to Bakersfield in 1994. Dwight spent 20 years working as an Electrical Engineer with Nestle Häagen-Dazs before retiring in 2014. He was a man of great strength and endurance which he demonstrated by becoming a Second-Degree Black Belt in Karate.

During his time in Bakersfield his family and church became the central pillars in his life. Dwight was a Minister and Deacon at Trinity Chapel Church where he started programs focused on helping youth in the Church get accepted and prepared for college.

Dwight was truly a man of God who was always invigorated by a good spiritual debate and would welcome any one in his home to discuss Theology. The other passion in his life was providing guidance and mentorship for his children and any local neighborhood children who found their way into his home.

Services will be held on Friday September 11th, 1:30 PM at Angelus Funeral Home, 3875 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008.

Anyone attending the services will be required to wear a face mask and observe all social distancing protocols as recommended by the CDC.

Flowers can be sent the Angelus Funeral Home on September 10th.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
