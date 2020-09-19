DWAYNE ELMER CALKINS

December 1, 1932 - May 11, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dwayne Elmer Calkins of Bakersfield and Tehachapi last year on 11 May 2019.

Dwayne was born in Whitter California on 1 December 1932 to Edna Johanna and Elmer Earn Calkins. Early on, Dwayne started working the oil fields of Bakersfield and Taft as a roustabout, roughneck, moving on to tool pusher and drilling supervisor. Dwayne traveled extensively around the world, Africa, Mid East, Europe and South East Asia punching holes in the earth for oil rigs.

In his 86 years, Dwayne was married to Barbra Hetrick, Jocye Froelich and Andree Julie Esnee, and was a wonderful Dad to 6 children, Kathy, Kevin, John, Bob, Carla and Maude and lots of grand and great grand kids.

He was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Louise Olsen. Services will be with Doughty, Calhoun and O'Meara funeral home in the Spring of 2021. Those who attend are encourage to come forward with a story about Dwayne that best reminds them of him and share it.