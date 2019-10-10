|
E.L. "SKEET" VARNER
June 17, 1925 - October 5, 2019
Skeet was born June 17, 1925 in Fort Worth, Texas to James Reuben and Viola Tabitha (Stone) Varner. He was the youngest of eight brothers and one sister.
The family moved to California in 1927 when he was two years old, locating in the Pumpkin Center area.
Skeet got his name from his brother Bob when he remarked that his legs were as skinny as "skeeter's legs" and it stuck. At an early age Skeet showed an aptitude for cards. He would hold his own playing different card games with adults, winning more often than not. He carried that ability with cards into his adult life winning many a hand at poker and other games of chance. In his sixties he taught himself to play bridge and was able to compete with some of the best in town.
Several of his brothers got into the garbage hauling business around 1938-39. In September 1941 Skeet would attend school 3 days and work 3 days on the trucks. In November, he quit school to work full time. When Pearl Harbor was attacked the other brothers who were running the business went into the military. Out of necessity, Skeet operated the family business at that time, never to go back to school. He was scheduled to be inducted into the army on his 18th birthday, but a few days before he was run over by a garbage truck and suffered a broken back. It changed his life forever.
Dad met the love of his life, Esther Humecky, in early 1943 and they married in August. Skeet's back eventually healed and he was drafted into the Army in 1945. After the war ended, Skeet and Esther settled into their family, being blessed with 2 sons, Rick (1946), Vernon (1948) and a daughter, Sally (1950). Skeet and Esther remained in wedded bliss for 42 years until her untimely death in 1985.
Skeet was able to find love again in 1986, when he met and married Joan Stark. They had 22 years together before Joan passed away.
Skeet was a man of many talents and interests. While he was part of the family business he had to do others things to supplement the income. He ran a muffler shop, was a mechanic, a welder, a fabricator, a trucker, raised hogs, was a logger, had a demolition company, was an original tin can recycler and operated a crane. His hobbies spanned from card playing, to golf, to stained glass art, to wood work and writing poetry. Skeet loved to build and repair anything, especially racecars.
Skeet had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. His Mother was very instrumental in developing his faith that lasted all his life. He and Esther joined Fruitvale Community Church in 1966 which became River Lakes Community Church and remained there until his death.
Skeet had a long and proud career in the trash hauling industry. He served as the President of the local haulers Association for many years before moving to a State Industry organization. He was prestigiously appointed to the California Waste Management Board by Governor George Deukmejian as the industry representative in June 1987. His presence on the board was instrumental in aiding Kern County permit Bena Landfill. Additionally, Skeet was on the Board during the passage and regulatory infancy of AB939 (Sher 1989) and its landmark 50% diversion mandate.
Skeet had a heart to help whenever and wherever he could. In 1997 he formed a foundation to provide college scholarships for the children of working class families. The motto of the Skeet Varner Foundation is: "It is better to light one candle than to curse the darkness."
Skeet had many, many lifelong friendships. A few of the most impactful friendships were with Judge Roy Gargano, Rick and Joyce Mortimer, and Rev. Milt and Patty Cole. The only friendship that Skeet had his entire life was with his big brother Bill, who is now 102 years young.
Skeet is survived by sons Rick (Cheryl), Vernon (Janis), daughter Sally (Dan) Panero, grandsons Eric Lee Varner, Jacob (Nicole) Panero, and Michael Varner, granddaughters Cori Varner, Jaime Andrews, Lisa Mann, Amy (Scott) Feldman, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.
Celebration of Life - Saturday, October 12th at 1:00pm at Riverlakes Community Church (4301 Calloway Dr., 93312).
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Mission at Kern County (theMissionKC.org) or Hoffmann Hospice (HoffmannHospice.org).