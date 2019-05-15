|
|
EARL ARMSTRONG
June 8, 1938 - April 27, 2019
Earl was born in Mississippi, he resided in California, Missouri, Utah, and Oklahoma.
The 5th of eight children, he is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Winnie Armstrong, brothers Melvin, Marvin, Bill, Clinton, sister Sue, and son Gary Searles.
He is survived by his daughters Robin Gonzales and Wendy Wright and sons Bo Armstrong and Brian Searles, brother James Armstrong and sister Donna Freeman, and his 6 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Kern River Family Mortuary at 1900 N. Chester Ave, Oildale, CA. 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 15, 2019