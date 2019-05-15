Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
View Map

Earl Armstrong


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earl Armstrong Obituary

EARL ARMSTRONG
June 8, 1938 - April 27, 2019

Earl was born in Mississippi, he resided in California, Missouri, Utah, and Oklahoma.

The 5th of eight children, he is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Winnie Armstrong, brothers Melvin, Marvin, Bill, Clinton, sister Sue, and son Gary Searles.

He is survived by his daughters Robin Gonzales and Wendy Wright and sons Bo Armstrong and Brian Searles, brother James Armstrong and sister Donna Freeman, and his 6 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Kern River Family Mortuary at 1900 N. Chester Ave, Oildale, CA. 93308.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
Download Now