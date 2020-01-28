|
|
EARL E. SHELTON
December 11, 1933 - January 10, 2020
Earl, affectionately know as Pop was born in Scipio, Oklahoma and brought to the Lamont area when he was 7.
He was a friendly, out-going man who enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends, square-dancing and being involved with the annual Dust Bowl Days Celebration at Sunset Labor Camp. In the book "West of the West," a collection of California stories by Mark Arax, his life story is entitled "The Last Okie of Lamont." His life was also the source of a New York Times article by Peter Jennings of Good Morning America and articles in papers in Japan, Sweden and Belgium as well as documentaries on Valley Public Television. He served in the Army for 8 years, 2 in active duty and 6 in active reserves, honorably discharged in 1961. He worked 40 years at Kern Oil & Refinery from 1956 - 1996, as a pipe-fitter and machinist, he also designed their logo.
Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Virgie (Winter); brothers Charlie (Geraldine), Herbert (Lucille), and Ray (Mary); son, Keith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda (David) Jacobs, Alma McElhoe and Bill Nobles.
Survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma (Watson); children, Thomas (Rebecca) Shelton, Norman (Rose) Shelton, Trent (Jennifer) Shelton and Lia (Martin) Escobedo, brother-in-law George McElhoe and sister-in-law, Carmen Nobles; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 6 nieces and nephews.
Graveside services officiated by his grandson Tom, 10 AM, February 3 at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. followed by reception at residence, 9709 Gilbert St., Lamont, CA.
Au Revoir Okie .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 28, 2020