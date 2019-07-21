Home

Earlagene Wilson

Earlagene Wilson Obituary

EARLAGENE (SCOTT) WILSON
September 3, 1928 - July 13, 2019

Earlagene Wilson was born in Bakersfield, CA to Steven Lee Scott and Lillian Mellsena (Berryhill) Scott on Labor Day September 3, 1928.

Earlagene is survived by her daughter Debra Kathleen (Rick) Bowman and son Timothy Earl Wilson. Three grandchildren Keith (Edith) Bowman, Jacob and Zoe Wilson, along with two great-grandchildren Alex and Sophia Bowman.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their wonderful kind giving these last two and a half months. Along with special caregivers Gail Romley and Geri Carter.

A viewing will be held Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Graveside service will be Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Full Obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 21, 2019
