EARLENE ELLISON BARNES
May 30, 1932 - April 3, 2019
"I have to tell you something" was a phrase Earlene often used as her ability to befriend, encourage and connect with others characterized her vibrant life. She lived to the fullest, being determined and courageous to "act old later" and not miss out on all the fulfillment her human life could hold. She passed on to eternal life as her Savior Jesus took her home at the age of 86.
Earlene was born "Wanda Earlene Fulfer" on May 30, 1932 in Matador, Texas to Gussie Simpson and George Nathan Fulfer with Earlene being one of many names she would answer to including Babe, Mother and Honey to her cherished family. She is survived by her beloved husband Donald E. Barnes, her "favorite sailor" who she shared her blessed last decade plus of life with.
Her childhood moved her to Northern California along with her younger sister Peggie Henderson with whom she shared a lifelong bond, brother Doyle and brothers Marion Paul "Sonny" who preceded her to heaven along with her older brother Bobby George.
Her young adult years moved her into the business world where she found her calling and her loving husband Ken Ellison of 45 years. They had three daughters, Terri Lynn Vigstrom and Vicki Jean Sills of Bakersfield, and Kristi Earlene Andersen with her husband Tom of Woodinville, Washington. She moved to Bakersfield in 1967 to open Ellison's Shoes and that was the start of many retail stores they would create, with her creative eye and affinity for entrepreneurial endeavors being her contribution to their partnership. Her business career culminated in her clothing boutique Erlene's which was her passion for many years. She loved connecting to the community and made many lifelong friendships as she shared her love of design, music, sports, cooking and gardening and giving back along the way.
Earlene loved fiercely and cared deeply for those she loved, who she would often affectionately name "Sugar" and loyally connect with. She was always prepared to conquer the cutting edge of technology and was never fearful to try new things. Her boundless energy and brave spirit brought joy and inspiration to all who knew and loved her. She never grew old in Spirit but chose to embrace life head on and it was obvious she paved the way for an attitude that embraced every minute her Lord and Savior Jesus gave her.
"Honey" is also leaving a legacy of love to her 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren including Christopher and Nicole Vigstrom, Whitney Gronlund, Bethany McMenamin, Brooke Andersen, Ken Dandy, Joey Dandy, and Kayla Robinson, all of whom she adored.
A celebration of her life is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16 at 10:00 AM at Greenlawn Southwest with a private family burial to follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019