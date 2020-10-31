EARNEST THOMAS (ET) ROBERTS

December 23, 1923 - October 16, 2020

We lost our amazing dad and Papa TT on Friday, October 16, 2020. ET was born in a small town called Krebs, Oklahoma on December 23, 1923 to Sally Francis Forman and Earnest Roberts. He was the third of seven children in his family (Irene, Ralph, ET, Elmer (Skinny), Loyd Gene (Duggan), Jim and Colleen). ET served in WWII for the United States Army and fought in Europe for 29 months. When he returned home in 1946, he met and fell in love with Lola Mae Isaacs. The two married on September 25, 1946. They had two sons, Steve and Randy (Brooke). Sadly, Grandma Lola passed away in 2011. They have seven grandchildren (Matthew, Stephanie, Justin (Kimberly), Lacey (Jared), Eddie (Danielle), Ryan and Geena) and seven great grandchildren (Samuel, Brooklynn, Jaxon, Caidence, Kinlee, Cooper and Brooks)...the loves of his life.

ET fought in several battles and four major engagements during WWII for which he earned four Bronze Service Stars for Distinguished Valor in Battle...the Invasion of Omaha Beach (D Day), the Battle of St. Lo (where he was shot and wounded and for which he received the Purple Heart), The Battle for Brest in France and the Battle of the Bulge in the Belgium Ardennes Mountains.

As a dad and a grandpa, ET was second to none. He was a Godly man who loved Jesus with all his heart and who unwaveringly supported his kids and grandkids in every sporting event in which they participated. For 20 years ET was a permanent fixture either inside the dugout or outside the backstop at the Centennial Baseball Diamond. He could also be found in the corner of the Centennial gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays supporting the volleyball teams. He stalked the football sidelines enjoying Friday Night Lights for many, many years and supported the basketball and softball programs as well. And when he needed yet another competitive "fix" he could be found at a BC sporting event or any other high school game in town.

We miss Papa TT desperately. His life, his stories, his courage and his sense of humor enriched the lives of so many. We count ourselves lucky that God chose him to be the head of our family.

ET's service will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. on the Hill of Valor, Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers consider making donations to the Honor Flight of Kern County (UPS HFKC), 8200 Stockdale Hwy. Suite M-10, Box 255 Bakersfield, CA 93311.

We respectfully ask that you wear masks and follow Covid protocols.