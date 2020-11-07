ED REED

Ed Reed, age 79 passed away at home in Bakersfield surrounded by his family on Friday October 9, 2020. He was born in Heber Springs, Arkansas and moved to Shafter, Ca when he was in grade school. Ed graduated from Shafter High School in 1958. He attended and graduated from Bakersfield College with an Associate's degree in Industrial Arts. Ed worked at State Farm as a claims adjuster for 23 years and met the Love of his life. He moved on to Farmers Insurance as an Agent until retiring in 2005. Ed received all his Sacraments and Initiation into the Catholic Church on April 22, 2000 at St Francis Church under the guidance and instruction of Monsignor Craig Harrison. Life was very precious to Ed and he was grateful for all the blessings in his life.

He truly enjoyed the mountains. He built several cabins at Alta Sierra and a home in Wofford Heights. He enjoyed building and flipping homes right up to his final fight with prostate cancer. Ed was a family man. He took great joy in his children and grandchildren. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix or repair. From a derringer dropped by the wife, a granddaughter's costume necklace that broke or building a daughters porch. If papa/dad/grandpa couldn't fix it then it couldn't be fixed. His skills to repair and fix were taught to his children. He was very proud of each one of them. He taught his children to fish, camp and ride motorcycles and snowmobiles. His week was for the job and the weekends were for the family. His favorite line "You are going to miss me when I'm gone" is so true. We all miss him very much.

He is predeceased by his parents Buel and Myrtle Reed.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Patty; daughter, Michelle Kachelhoffer (Brian), son Michael Reed (Becky); daughter, Leah Craig and son, James Craig; Grandchildren, Jake Duncan, Jana Bronson, Brian Kachelhoffer, Bryce Reed, Brock Reed, Abigail Klein, Peter Klein, Claire Klein, Juliana Klein, and David Klein; Great grandchildren, Dylan Kachelhoffer-Gardner, Payton Bronson, London Bronson and Waylon Aaron; and many family members.

Funeral services were shared with family and very close friends on October 19, 2020 at St Francis Church, followed by graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park where Ed was laid to rest.

Family would like to thank Hoffman Hospice for their love and care during this difficult time and a Very special thank you to Father Anton at St Francis Church for giving Ed Anointing of the Sick and for a beautiful Funeral Mass.