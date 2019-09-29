Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Bakersfield National Cemetery

Dr. Eddie Dwight Hammon


1946 - 2019
Dr. Eddie Dwight Hammon Obituary

DR. EDDIE DWIGHT HAMMON
July 15, 1946 - September 23, 2019

Dr. Eddie Dwight Hammon passed on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 73.

Born July 15, 1946 in Las Cruces, NM, he graduated high school in Bakersfield, earned degrees from CSUB, and taught in Wasco. He served in the Army. Much later, he earned two doctorates. He volunteered as a hospital chaplain and for Wasco's VFW. He influenced others educationally and spiritually as a talented teacher, speaker, writer, preacher, and "ambassador of Christ."

He is survived by his sister, Linda Sharkey, and only son, Ed Hammon.

Services: Bakersfield National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. All are welcome.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 29, 2019
