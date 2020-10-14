1/1
Eddie Norried
1934 - 2020
EDDIE NORRIED
April 11, 1934 - September 19, 2020

Eddie Passed away peacefully on September 19th, 2020, at the age of 86.

Eddie was born in Oklahoma to Jess and Ora McCabe. Two weeks later the family moved to Bakersfield Ca.

Eddie married her beloved husband, Jim Norried, in 1969 until he passed away in 2007. She enjoyed backyard gardening, lovingly cared for her dogs, Gracie and Allie, and was know for her sweet and kind nature. Eddie was loved by all.

Eddie is survived by her daughter's Davina Norried, Kathy Hill (Howard) and Shirley Beverage (Howard) and Grandchildren, Dana Waters, Robin Casper, Michael McCutcheon, Wesley Louis and Chancey McCutcheon.

As our mother, grandmother and dear friend there won't be a day that you are not missed. Graveside services to be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Bakersfield, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
