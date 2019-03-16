|
EDGAR (ED) A. GILLETT
August 22, 1917 - March 12, 2019 (101)
Ed was born in Pocatello, Idaho and passed away peacefully in Los Osos, California. He was the first born to V. E. "Bill" Gillett and Mary L. (Mairs) Gillett. He is predeceased by his parents, wife Nancy, brothers Orville and John, and sister Mary. He had no children but is survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. After moving several times as a youth, his family settled in Bakersfield, CA in 1927. He attended Horace Mann Elementary, Emerson Jr. High, and KC (Kern County Union High School now Bakersfield High).
Always enterprising, he began working immediately after high school. After brief stints with the Johnson Pump Co. and McKee Electric he began a lifelong career with Ohio Oil later to become Marathon Oil. He started as a Roustabout, progressed to Well Puller, then to Warehouseman. He took a sabbatical from Ohio Oil during WWII to serve in the Army Air Corps as a pilot in the Air Transport Command flying out of Canada and Alaska. Applying for flight training at age 26, he made the age cut by mere weeks. His flight training contemporaries always called him the "old man." Discharged from active duty in Nov. '45, he continued flying in the Army reserve where he was promoted to 1st Lt. He transitioned to the US Air force and was retained on inactive reserve status until the end of the Korean War.
When released from active duty he resumed his career with Ohio Oil. He also inquired about flying with the airlines. At age 29 however, he was considered too old. Ohio Oil soon advanced him to Landman which required extensive travel in the western states. During this time he met Nancy Reed of San Jose. They married in '56 and lived in Bakersfield for a few years. After several career relocations, they finally established roots at corporate headquarters in Anchorage, Alaska where Ed was advanced to a senior management position in land acquisition. He retired from Marathon Oil in '82 with over 43 years of service. Seeking a moderate climate he and Nancy built a beautiful home in Los Osos where they enjoyed many years of rewarding retirement. By 2000 Nancy had become nearly invalid with Parkinson's and had to move into assisted living in Los Osos. By '04 her condition was more acute and she was moved to higher level care in San Luis Obispo. Ed's loving devotion to Nancy never waned throughout those many years of invalid care. You could count the number of days on your fingers that he missed a visit with Nancy.
Out of the blue, shortly before the '08 housing bubble burst, a substantial unsolicited offer was made to buy Ed's home. He sold and moved into senior living at the Palms in San Luis Obispo. This was much closer to Nancy but sadly she passed in May '09. Ed stayed on at the Palms and led a very active life including regular golf. In Nov. '14, he moved to Los Osos Residential Care, a progressive level assisted living facility near his home golf course, Sea Pines. Ed chose this facility because it was run by the same owners and staff that had taken such great care of Nancy.
A consummate gentleman, reserved and unpretentious in demeanor, Ed's presence reflected confident sophistication. Always impeccably dressed, his attire often included one of his signature Stetson Fedoras. He also had a great sense of humor. Recently he would often joke that he had outlived everyone he ever knew. Keen of wit, he was also a very astute investor. For a man with no children, he was uncommonly devoted to and generous with his extended family. He is truly missed by his relatives, friends and care givers. Content with life, Ed recently told a close relative that he had no regrets whatsoever and if he had life to live over, he would change nothing. Blessed with lifelong good health, he remained mentally keen to the end. Only in recent months did his physical abilities begin to seriously wane. Last June, at age 100, he played a final nine holes of golf and was still able to tee up his own ball and retrieve it from the cup. He even parred the last hole that day.
He requested no services and wanted his ashes spread over Morrow Bay as were Nancy's. However, enough ashes were retained for internment at the Bakersfield National Cemetery where Ed's headstone will also include a tribute to Nancy. Special thanks go to the staff at Los Osos Residential Care, especially Cathy Schiewe who personally cared for Ed with the same dedication and devotion she had given to Nancy. Ed would be gratefully amused and surprised with nothing more than a thoughtful nod, or perhaps a toast, to a long life, well lived --- "here, here Lt. Edgar A. Gillett." Should a donation be considered, Ed thought very highly of Hospice.
