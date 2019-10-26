|
EDITH LORRAINE HUDSON
December 21, 1934 - October 21, 2019
On Monday, October 21, 2019, Edith Lorraine Hudson, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's.
Edith was born on December 21, 1934 in Bakersfield, Ca. to Earl and Myrtie Bowman. She spent her whole life in McFarland, Ca. first as a young girl on a farm, and later as wife and mother. On June 26, 1953, she married Wallace Hudson and raised three children, Neal, Dana and Craig. Edith and Wallace were married 66 years, having never moved from their farm.
Edith was a devoted Christian woman; whose life touched many people. She spent all her adult life as the pianist, and organist at the McFarland Church of the Brethren, practicing countless hours for church services, weddings and funerals. Her dedication to family and church defined her life. She had great passion for playing old hymns and until recently, you could set her up at a piano and she would instinctively play her favorite hymns.
Edith was preceded in death by her father Earl Bowman, her mother Myrtie, and her brother Richard Bowman. She has now been reunited with them in Heaven.
She is survived by her husband Wallace of McFarland, her eldest son Neal and wife Cheri Hudson of Wasco, Dana Snell and husband David of McFarland, and her youngest son Craig Hudson of Salmon, Idaho. She had three loving grandchildren, Landon and Cameron Snell of Wichita, Kansas, Cara Hudson of Wasco, and great-grandchild Hudson Snell of Pretty Prairie Kansas.
A graveside memorial will be held at Delano Cemetery on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1 PM. Everyone who loved Edith or was touched someway by her life, is invited to join the family.
A very special mention must be made to Hoffman Hospice, Carrington of Shafter, The Village at Seven Oaks, and their loving staff.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the McFarland Church of the Living Savior Organ Fund.