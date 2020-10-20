Edmond Western

EDMOND RAY WESTERN

December 24, 1935 - October 12, 2020

On Monday Morning October 12, 2020, Edmond Ray Western, of Bakersfield, California left this earth to be with Cynthia Joan Western, in God's internal life at the age of 84. Edmond was born December 24, 1935 in Linneus, Missouri to Edward Lowell and Lottie Corrine Western.

He grew up in Linneus, Missouri until 8th grade. He then moved to Springfield, Missouri and graduated from Senior High School where he played football and ran track. He was active in Saint Paul United Methodist Church and his first introduction to golf was as a caddie at Hickory Hills Country Club.

He graduated from Tulsa University, with a Bachelor's in petroleum engineering, participated in the Air Force ROTC program and was active in his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha. It was there he met a Kappa Gama, beautiful, young woman named, Cynthia Joan, which he pinned and then later married on March 29, 1958.

Upon graduating, Ed was a second lieutenant in United States Air Force as a navigator on B52's in Biloxi, Missippippi, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Merced, California. Ed was given the opportunity to leave the Air Force and start his first petroleum engineering career in Purcell, Oklahoma. Moving 21 times during his early career.

During his career living in Puerto Rico, Ed was accepted the challenge to participate in the President's Executive Interchange Commission (Gerald Ford) receiving a certificate in the Program for Management Development from Harvard University. This experience gave him lifetime knowledge and international friendships, which were reinforced by reunions over the years. Ed continued his career in Dallas, Texas with Sun Oil working on a cogeneration project. A year later he was asked to be the project manager, in Taft, California. The Western family moved west, first to Valencia, California and then to Bakersfield to work for Aera, as plant manager for over thirty years, and retired in 2005.

Ed was a devoted Christian man, a servant of God, who was always active in his church wherever he lived. He was deacon of First Presbyterian Church in Bakersfield. A Sunday schoolteacher, a choir group member and active in the convent group. He was a devoted Boy Scout Leader for over thirty years participating in many Philmont Expeditions. Ed was a thirty plus member at Stockdale Country Club enjoying many friendships, early workouts, playing golf, Sunday breakfast buffet, and numerous family dinners and celebrations. He also worked with many non-profit businesses as a volunteer and loved sharing his knowledge of literacy to those of need. Ed was a devoted husband to his wife, devoted father to his children, devoted grandad to his grandchildren, always supportive in school, in sports, and in adulthood. We love you Grandad.

Edmond is predeceased by his father Edward Lowell, his mother and stepfather Corrine and John Dryden, his wife Cynthia Joan and his brother Robert Lowell Western. Ed is survived by his children, son: Robert Brice (Maggie) Western, grandsons: Joshua, (Rachel), Bradley (Sarah) and Jacob (Natalie). His daughter: Joan Marie Western, granddaughter: Natalie Anna Razov. His sister-in-law Linda Cook Western, niece: Terri Western Henderson (Kevin), daughter: Spencer: nephew: Wesley Edward Western (Leisa), daughter: Ainsley Corrine, and son: Asher.

A family burial services is scheduled on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn on 3700 River Blvd. A celebration of life is scheduled at First Presbyterian Church of Bakersfield on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Edmond was deeply loved by those he touched and will be deeply missed. We love you, miss you, Dad, Granddad, Uncle and Friend. The family is asking, instead of sending flowers, please donate to Kern Literacy Council, 331 18th Street, Bakersfield, CA 9330, www.kernliteracy.org, 661-324-3213 or a charity of your choice.