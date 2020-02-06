|
|
EDMUNDO FERNANDEZ QUEZADA
October 14, 1937 - January 22, 2020
Edmundo Fernandez Quezada passed peacefully on January 22, 2020. Born October 14, 1937, Ed fought a courageous battle with cancer.
Ed lived the American dream after becoming a US Citizen in the 1970s. He was a proud owner of La Bonita Mexican Foods and was known for making the best tortillas in town. For many years he took both pride and joy providing jobs and a great product to his community.
Ed loved to laugh and enjoyed sports. He loved watching professional soccer, and was a Dodger fan during their wins and losses. Super Bowl Sunday was his favorite day of the year.
He will be missed by his five loving children: Edmundo Quezada, Jr. of Los Angeles; Sandra Quezada Zinsmeyer (Dan) of Seattle, and their children Olivia, Sofia, and Lucia; Erik Quezada of Bakersfield; Marco Quezada of Redlands; and Cristina Quezada of Bakersfield.
Memories of Edmundo will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
"That's life!" was his regular response when things ended or his favorite team lost a championship, so please join us to celebrate his wonderful life at Greenlawn Southwest, on April 11th at 2 p.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 6, 2020