Edward D. Huth " Don "

January 14,1932 - September 24, 2020

Born January 14,1932 to Ed and Mae Huth in Tamaroa Illinois on Dr. Stevens farm of which my dad was Farming. In 1936 we moved to California, do to my dads poor health, he needed a dry climate. We settled in Bakersfield, where my dads niece, Bessie Lewis lived. We bought a house in East Bakersfield. My older sister Betty and I enrolled in Horace Man school. We moved a number of times but always stayed in East Bakersfield. I went to Washington Junior High and got to ride the bus to school for a while then we moved closer to Baker St. where it was close enough to walk and finish junior high. I went to East Bakersfield High where I played in the band, and was the drum major. I graduated in the class of 1949.

After Graduation I went to work in the Interior Decorating business for McNauls Floor Co. and then Dickerson's Drapery. The Korean was going strong and in 1952 I was shipped to camp Rucker, Alabama, where I cooked in the officers club, then they moved the 3rd division to Fort Benning Georgia, where I finished my tour of duty.

It was 1954, I was discharged and I returned to my home town of Bakersfield. went back to work at my old job for a short time and decided to go to school on the GI Bill. I went to Beauty college and became a hair dresser.

In 1956 I married Dixie Joseph, she had two children, Kathy and Gary, after a while we added two boys, Mike and Clay. We were always just one big family, I loved them very much.

I opened a number of Beauty Salons around town and then in 1971 I quit the Beauty business and started a career in Real Estate, we went to work for Thompson Realtors and worked in property Management and Commercial Sales and Leasing.

In 1975 I divorced Dixie my first wife. Shortly after i met Carole Coffee and we married in 1976, she had teenage son named Toby which I added to my extended family. After approximately 15 years, I developed a hearing problem which forced me to find something i could handle with my problem. In 1985 I found a job as a Bank Courier which I did for the next 22 years. In 2009 I retired at the age 77 and lived out retirement at Highland Knolls.

The family would like to thank Pro Care hospice, Palm Living and Marie Tessman for helping Dad. God speed Papa.

Services will be announced at a later date.