EDWARD DEAN RODRIGUEZ

1960 - 2020 Eddie passed away at his home, surrounded by his beautiful wife & family. Born in Bakersfield, California on February 11, 1960, Eddie was the sixth child of ten siblings. He entered eternal life with our Lord on April 28, 2020 at 2:33 in the morning. Eddie married the love of his life, Elisabeth, whom he called his Babe. She was devoted to him, always by his side, and cared for him up until their last moments together. They celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary last year and on October 10, 2020 they would have been married 40 years. Together they had two children, Elishia Marie Rodriguez and Adam Edward Rodriguez. Anyone who knows Eddie, knew his children were his pride and joy. The other lights of his life were his grandsons, Andrew James Francisco, Ayden Yadiel Francisco, and Hudson Joshua Rodriguez. The boys thought the world of their PaPa, and he was their biggest fan. Eddie was known by many on the baseball field, and coached most of his life starting with his son, Adam. He is survived by his wife, Elisabeth Diane Rodriguez; his daughter, Elishia Marie Rodriguez and Mike Apodaca (fiance), Ayden Yadiel Francisco (grandson), Leah and Matthew Apodaca (grandchildren); his son, Adam Edward Rodriguez and Alyson Rodriguez (wife), and Hudson Joshua Rodriguez (grandson); his siblings, Raul Rodriguez, Susanne Robinson, David Rodriguez, Frankie Rodriguez, Tom Rodriguez, Lilly Castellion, Mark Rodriguez, Patricia Thompson, and Miroslava Toscano. He is also survived my many nieces, nephews, and cousins who he all loved very much. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy; mother, Irma; and his first grandson, Andrew.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store