EDWARD DEE (SKIP) YETMAN
June 16, 1955 - April 10, 2019
Surrounded by family and friends, Skip passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 63 after a brief battle with cancer.
Skip was born on June 16, 1955 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to parents Edward DeWitt & Cuba Faye Yetman. The family transferred with Shell Oil several times and lived in New Orleans, Houston, TX, Bakersfield and Valencia, CA. Skip graduated in 1974 from William S Hart High School in Newhall, CA where he excelled in track and won medals running the 440 and the relay. He attended Bakersfield College where he met his future wife, Kathy Angove. They moved to Fresno and graduated from Fresno State University. They married in 1984 and welcomed their son Zachary in 1997.
Skip retired in 2008 from Westland's Water District in Fresno as a Network Administrator. After retirement, Skip enjoyed building robotics with his son and was involved in Boy Scouts where Zachary earned his Eagle Scout. Skip spent countless hours researching the Yetman family tree with his loyal dog, Danny by his side. He enjoyed family trips to the mountains and relaxing at their cabin in Sugarloaf.
Skip never met a stranger and had the ability to talk to anyone and make them feel comfortable. He had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke.
Family meant everything to Skip and he is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Yetman, son Zachary Yetman, and man's best friend Danny. Two sisters who adored him: Cindy Eckard (Cary) and Nancy Hollman. Nephews: Evan Eckard (Courtney) and children Lennox, Aidan, Cora and Cuba; Bret Eckard and children Madison, Jackson, Connor, Sloane, and Tatum; Ryan Hollman (Katie) and children Sage and Elliott; and Bryce Hollman (Elizabeth) and children Andrew & Natalie. Sisters-in-law: Karen Macklin (Brian) and children Meagan and Bret; and Carolyn Gentry and children Lindsey and Lauren; mother-in-law Nancy Angove; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Skip is preceded in death by parents Edward & Faye Yetman and father-in-law John Angove.
A celebration of life will be held on April 26, 2019 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel, 308 Pollasky Ave, Clovis CA at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis CA.
