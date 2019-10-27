|
|
EDWARD ELLIS LEWIS, JR.
1934 - 2019
Edward Ellis Lewis, Jr. passed away on October 11, 2019 at home with his wife, Sally and family by his side.
Ellis, as he was known by his family and friends was born on January 14, 1934 to parents Edward Ellis and Ruby Lewis in Warsaw, Missouri.
He leaves behind his wife, of 41 years, Sally, sons Mark Lewis (Patti), Eddie Lewis (Gina) and daughter Brenda Bernasconi (Rick); stepchildren Jim Fain (Lisa), Darin Fain and Tina Fain; brothers Art Lewis (Phyllis) and Larid Lewis (Lynn); 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Ellis is preceded in death by his son Ralph Lewis and sisters Marie, Joyce and Shirley.
Services will be held on November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fellowship Baptist Church, 3001 Stine Rd, Bakersfield 93309.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 27, 2019