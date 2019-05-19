|
EDWARD JEROME VILLEGAS
October 21, 1953 - May 10, 2019
Edward Jerome Villegas, 65, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born October 21, 1953 in Los Angeles, California to Edward G Villegas and Guadalupe Lopez. He graduated from BHS in 1972 and studied Computer Science at BC. He was husband to Lorraine Garza for 35 years. He worked as a Parts Manager for 34 years and was proud to later graduate from CCVC as an Ultrasound Technician.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling, football and photography. He was a member of St Francis Church of Assisi and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Edward is survived by his mother, Guadalupe Negrete; sister Gloria Krauter; son Edward A Villegas; daughter, Patricia Toscano; 9 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm with Rosary beginning at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93305. Funeral church service will be held at 8:30 am on Friday, May 23, at St Francis Church of Assisi, 900 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93304. Celebration of Life will follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 1718 17th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301. Cremation Tribute service date to follow.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 19, 2019