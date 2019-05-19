Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
Viewing
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:30 AM
St Francis Church of Assisi
900 H St
Bakersfield, CA
View Map

Edward Jerome Villegas


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Jerome Villegas Obituary

EDWARD JEROME VILLEGAS
October 21, 1953 - May 10, 2019

Edward Jerome Villegas, 65, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born October 21, 1953 in Los Angeles, California to Edward G Villegas and Guadalupe Lopez. He graduated from BHS in 1972 and studied Computer Science at BC. He was husband to Lorraine Garza for 35 years. He worked as a Parts Manager for 34 years and was proud to later graduate from CCVC as an Ultrasound Technician.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, football and photography. He was a member of St Francis Church of Assisi and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Edward is survived by his mother, Guadalupe Negrete; sister Gloria Krauter; son Edward A Villegas; daughter, Patricia Toscano; 9 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm with Rosary beginning at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93305. Funeral church service will be held at 8:30 am on Friday, May 23, at St Francis Church of Assisi, 900 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93304. Celebration of Life will follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 1718 17th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301. Cremation Tribute service date to follow.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now