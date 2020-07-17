EDWARD JOSEPH GALANSKI

1938 - 2020

Edward Joseph Galanski, 82, of Bakersfield passed away peacefully on July 11th. Edward was born on August 15, 1938, in Detroit, Mich. Ed moved to Santa Monica, CA, where he met and married Virginia Santos Vega, who lived in Santa Monica.

Ed served his country by enlisting in the Army. He served from January 12, 1961 - January 11, 1965. He had several jobs before becoming a Sheriff for the county of Los Angeles. After 10 years of service with the sheriff department he took an early retirement due to an on the job injury. Ed decided to move to the country taking his family from Los Angeles to Twin Oaks (The Canyon) CA. Ed had taken a job with Home Savings and Loan. He worked his way up to Chief Appraiser. He eventually broke off and started his own company "Ablest Appraisals". He ran his business successfully for over 30 years, eventually retiring from that.

Ed loved his trips to Vegas and occasional visits back home to Michigan. But most of all he loved to entertain. While living in The Canyon everyone would look forward to his New Year's party. He would invite family, friends and neighbors to join in, and ringing in the New Year. He would have his boys dig a six foot pit so he could cook a full pig underground. Ed's favorite saying was "Good enough for government work". Ed was a tough father. He raised his boys with a strong hand. Some people might have thought too strong. But if you ask any of his boys they would say it shaped them into the men they are today. The one constant in his life was his love for his wife Virginia AKA "Honey Bunny". After 58 plus years of marriage she was everything to him. It would seem that his only reason for him to be on this earth was to be with her. I know even in his last days he still worried about her well-being.

Ed is preceded in death by his sons, Stanley and Michael, stepson Mark, and granddaughter Taylor. He is survived by his wife Virgina (Honey Bunny), his sons, Edward, and Norman, and stepson Rick his grandchildren Ryan, Gavin, Lauren, Austin, Olivia, Garrett, Dillon, Gari, Ethan, Karsyn, Allysa, Mark, Bernadette, Yolanda, Ricky, Bobby and Ronnie.

There will be a viewing on Monday July 20, 2020, from 1pm-5pm at: Mission Family Mortuary Chapel, 531 California Ave. Bakersfield CA 93304.

A short gravesite service will be held at the gazebo on Friday July 24, 2020, 9am at: Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. Bakersfield CA 93306.

