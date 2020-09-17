1/1
Edward Lee Clinton
EDWARD LEE CLINTON
October 9, 1963 - September 9, 2020

Edward Lee Clinton was born October 9, 1963 in Bakersfield California to Georgie Lee Clinton and Inez Marie Wagner. Edward entered into eternal life September 9,2020 peacefully in his home in Bakersfield CA. due to complications with Cardiomyopathy.

Edward was a hard worker and skilled in many trades such as roofing, oilfield work, and most recently painting. He was also devoted to Olive Knolls Church where he drove the church van and participated in the Celebrating Recovery program. Edward was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by daughter Amiee Brown and her husband Kern Bryan, daughter Angela Prater and her husband David Prater, and Daughter Alicia Helms. Grandchildren Kayden, Kaysen, Brian, Brittney, Kyle, and Dante. Sisters Norma, Carol, Johnny, and Jamie and Brothers Arnie and Dennis.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at Olive Knolls Church 6201 Fruitvale Ave. 93308.

www.bakersfield.com/obitss



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 17, 2020.
