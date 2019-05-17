|
EDWARD RALPH ARAMBULA, SR.
May 30, 1948 - May 14, 2019
Edward was born on May 30, 1948 in Bakersfield, CA to Richard and Mary Arambula. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe School, before graduating from E.B.H.S. He completed the Pipefitter apprenticeship at Local 460, became a Journeymen Pipefitter, a proud retiree and 40-year member. Special projects included: Diablo Canyon Nuclear Facility and Edwards Air Force Base. On June 26, 1981, he married the love his life, Mary Louise Martinez. They raised two daughters, Arlene and Ashley, and six sons, Edward, Chris, Santos, Alan, Keith and Kevin. During retirement, he joined the Bakersfield City School District for nine years to assist special-education children as a bus driver.
Edward had a passion for the outdoors and exploring. He loved camping and fishing with his family. Later in his life he purchased a travel trailer that he frequented Avila and Pismo beaches with. Him and his wife, Mary, reveled in hopping on a beach cruiser or walking to peruse all the local antique shops and fruit stands. His ultimate outdoor pastime was perfecting his front yard, a never-ending work in progress but a constant source of pride. Edward bled Dodger Blue and was an avid UCLA Bruins fan. He was known for constantly telling jokes, teasing his loved-ones and making others laugh.
Edward was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jacoba (Ama) Cantu, his sisters, Rachel Colfax, Patt Edwards, and his son, Santos. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his parents, Mary and Richard, his sister and brother, Rose and Emilio Gonzales, his children, Edward Jr., Chris, Arlene, Alan, Ashley, Keith, and Kevin. He also leaves behind grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his two beloved Yorkies, Sophia and Diego.
Open casket viewing will be held Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 at the Hillcrest Memorial on Kern Canyon Road at 5:00 pm. A funeral service will be Thursday May 23rd, 2019 at Canyon Hills Church on Auburn Street at 10:00 am. Flowers may be sent to 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA. Pictures may be sent to [email protected] .