|
|
EDWARD ROYDON WELK
April 2, 1939 - July 28, 2019
Edward Roydon Welk, 80, passed away at his home in Bakersfield, California on Sunday July 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Wanda Monington Welk Smith, who resided in Galilee, PA and Whitney Point, NY and Edward E. Welk, late of Florida.
Edward was born in Galilee, PA on April 2, 1939. He was a graduate of Damascus High School, Class of 1957, and entered the United States Navy upon graduation. After discharge he made his home in Bakersfield, CA. His lifetime work was as a heavy equipment operator in the California oil fields. Eddie enjoyed golf, hill climbing, and auto racing during his lifetime. In later years his favorite past times were his many projects and furniture refinishing in his beloved garage with George and buddies and caring for his beautiful flower gardens.
He is predeceased by his wife of 28 years, Martha Coffey Squires Welk. He is survived by four sisters; Arlene Bigart and husband Joseph, Elaine Schuster and husband Phil, Michele Greene and husband Douglas, all of New York State, and Opal Hocker and husband Lyle of Pennsylvania, many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two stepsons, Steven Squires, and Carey Squires and his wife Patricia, and their children, Jeffrey and Sarah. He will be especially missed by his sister and brother in law, George and Edna Coffey and families all of California who were so important to his life. His East Coast family are forever grateful for their love and care of our brother so far away.
He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Marty in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Bakersfield on River Boulevard. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 2, 2019