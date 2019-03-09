|
EGON ERWIN GROPP
April 11, 1938 - March 1, 2019
Egon Erwin Gropp, 80, died peacefully at his home in Bakersfield of complications from Alzheimer's. He was born in Bremen, Germany, to Erwin and Marie (Neumann) Gropp. They preceded him in death, as did a younger brother, Ralf.
Egon was educated in Germany and came to the United States to work at Calcot, Ltd., a cotton merchandising company. It was there that he met Peggy Maberry. Their marriage lasted 55 years and produced two sons: Curtis (Lisa), and Stephen (Rhonda), plus four grandchildren: Abigail, Mitchell, Logan, and Lilly. Opa loved his grandchildren beyond words.
Egon (nickname: Tidy Paws) was meticulous with himself and his property. He was always well-groomed with never a hair out of place. He had several hobbies-gardening, walking, golfing, shooting, and making pomegranate jelly-but his favorite was helping with the work of the Westside Church of Christ.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Jim Maberry; two nephews, Jeff (Kate) and Brad (Tracy); and their children. In Germany, Egon is survived by two nieces, Stephanie Papouloglou (Anastasios), and Corinna Mohamed (Isaq), and their children. He and his smile will be missed by all who knew him.
The family wishes to thank Kevin Back for his care and companionship during the past year, as well as Bakersfield Community Hospice and caregivers Johanna, Jennifer, Jessica, and Maria.
Memorial services will be held Monday, March 11th at 11am, at Westside Church of Christ, 7300 Stockdale Hwy.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 9, 2019