Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
For more information about
Elaine Dieter
Elaine Anderson Dieter

Elaine Anderson Dieter Obituary

ELAINE ANDERSON DIETER
January 17,1933 - May 1, 2019

Elaine passed away peacefully at her home on May 1, 2019.

Elaine is survived by her husband Ronald Charles Dieter; daughters, Michele (Paul), Shari (David), and Mary Beth; grandchildren, Aaron (Kaitlyn), Taylor, and Brooklyn; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Albert Anderson, parents, Max and Adrienne Barber, and sister, Maxene Benson.

Elaine was a gifted matriarch whose love for people was palpable. Elaine made friends everywhere she went; she touched countless lives through years of teaching and nursing. Cheerleader, ballerina, dog lover, breast cancer survivor, Red Hat Lady, and hostess with the mostest. Our Lainey Bug will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.

Donations in Elaine's memory can be made to the .

Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019  5-9 PM Hillcrest Chapel; Celebration of Life Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:00 AM at Christ The King Church; Graveside Service following at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 7, 2019
