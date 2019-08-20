|
ELAINE ANDERSON ROOKE
February 1, 1922 - August 15, 2019
Elaine was born on February 1, 1922 in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the youngest of five children born to Herman E. and Louie Moore Anderson. Her parents, three brothers and one sister preceded her in death. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family move to Waterloo, Iowa in 1928 and Elaine attended Waterloo schools, graduating in 1940 from East Waterloo High School. The last semester of her senior year she worked as a co-op student at the national Bank of Waterloo and continued to work there for the next four years. She decided to try another type of work, but in 1947 joined a newly organized bank starting as a teller. During her time there she attended all the educational classes offered by the American Banking Association. She enjoyed many promotions and retired in 1984 as one of its vice presidents.
She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior at age 15 and was very active in her church, Burton Avenue Baptist Church of Waterloo, Iowa. Elaine taught Sunday School, was Commander of AWANA, sang in the choir, and after retirement taught several Ladies' Bible Studies. Elaine also held offices in several banking organizations and lead some banking educational programs for women.
In August 1988 an old friend visited her with marriage on his mind. That friend was Wilbur C. Rooke, a widowed Baptist minister, lonely and tired of traveling alone. He was celebrating his 50th year in ministry and was visiting churches he had pastored, which included a trip to Waterloo. Elaine was one surprised lady, but after a few months of letters, phone calls, and visits the couple was married on February 18, 1989 and moved to Bakersfield, CA. Their first months in Bakersfield, Dr. Rooke served as interim pastor of Heritage Bible Church. Dr. Rooke was involved in Bible Conference ministries so the couple traveled to many areas of the USA, Canada, Brazil, and a special ministry in Spanish Wells, The Bahamas. He preceded her in death in 1997.
She inherited a wonderful family through this marriage and is survived by two stepsons, John (Connie) and Ben. Grandchildren include Susan Cove (Sean), Dave Rooke (Heather), John Rooke (Christi) and Peter Rooke (Megan). She is "GG" to her 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at Heritage Bible Church (2323 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93306) on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00.
(Written by Elaine)