ELAINE CLAIRE JAMISON
April 29, 1934 - June 28, 2019
Elaine Claire Jamison born April 29, 1934 in Gloucester Massachusetts, the second of 5 siblings, graduating from high school with high honors and received a scholarship to Emmanuel College and received her Bachelors Degree in Spanish, received her Master's degree from Boston College in 1957. She relocated to Bakersfield and joined the opening staff of South High School, in 1957. She taught Spanish and Russian, became Vice Principal and later Principal and retired in 1997.
She married Clarence Eugene Jamison in 1962 and had two sons Christopher and Craig. She was very active in the local community and involved with the Bakersfield Civic Light Opera and help found Stars Theater. She served on the Board of Garces Memorial High School and was very active in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Elaine passed away on June 28th and is survived by her husband Gene, her two sons, Christopher and Craig, three grandchildren Christopher, Elizabeth and Colin. She is deeply missed by all.
