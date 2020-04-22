ELEANOR CAMACHO HERNANDEZ April 11, 1934 - April 14, 2020 Eleanor Hernandez passed away 3 days after her 86 birthday. Eleanor passed naturally in the comfort and care of her 3 loving children Laura Morello, Paul Hernandez and Lorraine Woodward. Eleanor will be forever remembered, as the loving matriarch of the Hernandez family. Eleanor, a believer of the Catholic faith, received her last rites at Mercy Hospital before peacefully passing at 9:38pm. Eleanor, the youngest daughter of Rebecca and Paz Camacho, spent her childhood in Bakersfield, with her 8 siblings, 5 older sisters and 3 brothers and is survived by the youngest brother, Frank Camacho. Eleanor Camacho Hernandez is survived by Laura Morello, Paul Hernandez Jr., Lorraine and Brad Woodward. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren Eleanor married Paul Hernandez, shortly after Paul served his term of duty in the Army. Paul untraditionally, courted Eleanor through military correspondence to Eleanor's mother Rebecca Alvarado, Paul sadly passed just 6 days before celebrating their Silver Anniversary. Post matrimony, Paul and Eleanor relocated to San Diego, CA and eventually settled in El Toro, CA, to raise their family. While residing in Southern California, Eleanor became a devout homemaker. She also enjoyed taking frequent day trips to the quaint town of Laguna Beach to patronize her favorite local artist shop, the Pottery Shack. The day would end with Happy Hour at the oceanfront restaurant, Las Brisas, with family or friends. Eleanor had a passion for gardening and stayed active tending to her yard. The yard was landscaped with the prettiest of roses, her favorite flower, accompanied with irises. After the passing of her beloved husband, Eleanor carried on his passion for manicuring and shaping juniper bonsai trees. In 1985 Paul and Eleanor moved back to their childhood town, Bakersfield, to be near their extended families. Eleanor made the most of life's memories attending the numerous family functions; and cherished monthly lunch outings, reminiscing with childhood friends. Eleanor was preceded in death by her Mother Rebecca Bonilla Alvarado, Husband Paul Hernandez; brothers Ralph and Tony Camacho; sisters Sarah Barron, Angie Martinez, Carrie Lugo, Josephine Enriguez, and Eloise Yniquez. In honoring Eleanor's final wishes, the immediate family will be gathering privately, for a celebration of life.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 22, 2020.