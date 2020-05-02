ELEANOR COLLEEN TULL

March 3, 1926 - April 28, 2020 Eleanor passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, April 28. 2020 in Bakersfield, California at the age of 94. She dedicated her life to her family and she loved them passionately and defended them fiercely. Those who loved her called her by many names: Eleanor, Mama, Gramma, Nana, Aunt Nornie and Great Gramma. Whatever she was called, these names were uttered with love and respect. She was an angel in the shape of our mom. She was blessed with an incredible memory. Her knowledge was vast. She knew all the key players in politics, as well as, in basketball. She was the "keeper of stories" in the family. She could describe the outfit you wore to kindergarten, as well as, recite all the families that had moved in and out of her neighborhood the last 50 years. Even on her last day, she knew everyone by name and was able to recognize those she loved. Eleanor is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Richard Stotler; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lori Tull: her grandchildren Sarah (Ryan) Dawson, Scott (Liz) Stotler, Bishop Tull, Patrick Tull and Erin Foster. And her 5 great grandchildren Emily Dawson, Brooks Dawson, Coen Tull, Bennett Stotler and Dax Stotler. She has now joined her beloved husband Tarvin (Tully) Tull who preceded her in death 30 years ago. Private family graveside services will be held. "A heart that is broken, is a heart that has been loved"



