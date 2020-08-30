ELEANOR EILEEN MARTIN

September 1, 1924 - August 8, 2020

Eleanor Eileen died peacefully on August 8th at the age of 95. Born September 1, 1924 in Edmonton, Alberta, she was the third of five children. She survived the Great Depression, failed crops, and harsh winters. Her parents imparted to her a stoic work ethic, kind heartedness, generosity, and the importance of education. Her childhood was marked with the joys known to mischievous brothers and sisters, and she enjoyed sharing antics of farm life.

Eleanor rode a horse shared with siblings to Saddle Hill, a one-room schoolhouse. She lived in a boarding house to attend Edgerton High School. She graduated with honors from McTavish Business College and worked briefly in Edmonton before moving to Washington, D.C. where she was quickly promoted to secretary to the lead physician of the British Royal Air Force from 1945-1948. During this time she met Glenn Edwin Martin, native of Bakersfield, CA, when he returned from service in WWII in Africa. They courted in D.C. and then via letters. It was Glenn who started calling her Eileen. She moved to Los Angeles and worked as an executive secretary and office manager until her marriage to Glenn in February, 1952.

Eileen joined the family business, Martin's General Merchandise, serving as office manager. Glenn and Eileen were active members of Northminster Presbyterian Church. In 1958 they began their family of five children. Eileen left work responsibilities in order to raise the rowdy brood. She was involved with her children's education from preschool through high school, holding positions of leadership in a cooperative nursery school, PTA, Girl Scouts, and volunteering in the Highland High School Media Center. With five children, Eileen mastered the art of carpooling. She encouraged her children to "think happy thoughts."

In 1975, she re-entered the workforce part time, and eventually full-time as the coordinator for the anesthesia department at Kern Medical Center. She retired soon after her 80th birthday. Upon retirement she became a founding member of Northminster's "Stitch in Time." She took great pride in the prayer shawls she knitted for others and over a thousand caps she knitted for babies at the Jamieson Center.

Eileen was best known for her sharp intellect, pragmatism and love of coffee, chocolate, books and reading. She loved to play the piano. She was an extremely competitive Scrabble player with a dazzling vocabulary.

Eleanor Eileen Martin is survived by her children, Carolyn Martin (Scott) Kysar, Donald Martin, Jean Anne Oliver ( Mike) Patricia Castle, son-in-law Michael Ward, and sister Louise Gant, many grandchildren including Jennifer Holzmann (David), Sam and Jake Oliver, Tyler and Sydney Kysar, Alexandra Martin; Christopher Ward (Jessica) and their five children, Cindy Ward-Allen and daughter, and Jeana Tyson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Glenn Martin, daughter Marilou Ward, siblings Peg Leavitt, Don and William Redmond. The family would like to thank the caregivers at West Chester Group Corporation for their kindness in caring for Eileen the last year of her life.