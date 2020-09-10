ELEANOR JUNE WINFREY

January 18, 1923 - September 5, 2020

Eleanor June Winfrey, 97, of Magnolia Place, Bakersfield, died Saturday, September 5th, 2020. She was born January 18, 1923 in Eureka, Illinois, where her family lived on a farm.

When her family lost the farm during the Great Depression, they moved to nearby Washington, Illinois, where she grew up. Eleanor was raised in the Mennonite culture which was an important part of her history. She was independent and always eager for adventure. After high school Eleanor moved to Denver, Colorado where she got a job as a telephone operator. There, she met William (Bill) Winfrey who had just returned from WWII. They married and had two children while Bill completed his degree at the University of Denver; after graduation, Bill rejoined the Navy as an officer. Frequent moves are part of military life and Eleanor was well-suited for the task.

She was strong willed, self-sufficient, and always ready for the next adventure. Two more children followed and the family settled in Camarillo, California where Bill was stationed at Point Mugu NAS. There, they opened a local toy store which Eleanor ran. Shortly after, came a pizza restaurant where she could be found most weekends working behind the counter. Together, they opened two more restaurants and a restaurant equipment business. Eleanor was always the rock behind Bill's entrepreneurial spirit. After Bill's unexpected death, Eleanor stayed in Camarillo, and as was her nature, she stayed busy. She loved to sing and got involved with the Sweet Adelines choral group, even traveling to England for one of their many competitions. She enjoyed weekly bingo and visiting the Chumash Indian Casino. Several years later, one of her friends suggested a trip to Bakersfield - still the adventurous one, she said yes. While there, she met local resident, Allen Champion; he taught her how to dance and the two never stopped. Even when Eleanor developed Macular Degeneration she did not slow down. They spent many happy years traveling and dancing together at venues across the US and even on a cruise ship to Bali. They especially enjoyed Navy reunions and local Jazz gathers featuring "Her" band, The Southside Chicago Seven. Eleanor supported many organizations that were close to her heart including, The American Legion, and those that helped the vision impaired.

Eleanor is predeceased by her parents, Lester and Freida Smith, sister, Wilma Russell, husband, William Winfrey, and long-time companion, Allen Champion. She is survived by her four children, daughter Cynthia (Leonard) Lion of Ithaca, NY, and sons William (Jean) Winfrey of Meridian, Idaho, Steven (Nancy) Winfrey of Camarillo, CA. and James (Annalise') Winfrey of Bakersfield, CA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

At Eleanor's request, there will be no services. She will be interred at The Bakersfield National Cemetery.