Elias "Eli" Molina (69), a man of faith, family and service passed on March 3rd after a year-long battle with lung cancer. A man of strong character, he served in law enforcement for 32 years.
Born on December 17, 1950 in Weslaco, Texas, Elias is survived by his wife Aida, and five children Israel, Tonya (Dennis), Cynthia (Matt), Rogelio and Alejandro; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and sister, Estella (Don).
Rosary is scheduled for Friday, March 13 at 1:30 PM at St. Francis of Assisi Parish immediately followed by a mass at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, honor Eli's legacy with contributions to the Southwestern Medical Foundation to advance lung cancer research at swmedical.org/gifts/makeagift/.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020