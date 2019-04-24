|
ELIAS W. "CHUCK" HADDAD
July 5, 1933 - April 16, 2019
Elias W. "Chuck" Haddad was born in Lebanon on July 5, 1933. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 85.
Chuck Haddad came to the United States when he was 19 years old. He had $1000 in his pocket and a pink suitcase. He went to Wabash College in Indiana when he first arrived. But because of the cold, he decided to move west to California to attend Stanford University where he continued to study to pursue an engineering degree.
He worked various jobs to pay for his schooling and make ends meet. One of his favorites was as a cook at the Yosemite Lodge during the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter breaks. He loved life, and his favorite saying was "Keep Smiling".
In 1957, Chuck was inquiring about purchasing a vehicle, after hours of bargaining the dealer talked him into working for the dealership as a salesperson. Within four months, he became the sales manager and within a year, the General Manager. After a period of time, he quit to return to college and began to work at Ogmer Volkswagen where he became the General Manager and worked for 14 years.
Chuck met the love of his life, Inger Pettersson, and they were married on September 19, 1961.
In 1973, Chuck opened his first dealership, East Los Angeles Dodge, a joint venture with Chrysler Corporation.
In 1974, he opened a dealership in Bakersfield, Haddad Dodge.
Chuck Haddad was a member of NADA, National Automobile Dealers Association, California New Car Dealers Association, and the Greater Bakersfield New Car Dealer Association for more than 30 years.
Throughout the years, and as a result of being so blessed, Chuck Haddad contributed to many causes in the local community. He donated to help research for Juvenile Diabetes, Arthritis, Heart Disease, Cancer and Leukemia. Bakersfield Police Activities League. Kern County Beale Library, Charter member.
He had the privilege of serving on local boards such as the Better Business Bureau, and the California State University, Bakersfield Dean of Business Advisory Board. As well as being a member of the following: Better Business Bureau, Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Museum, Bakersfield County Club, Petroleum Club.
All three of his sons followed his career choice and are co-owners of Haddad Dodge KIA. They are partners in other automotive dealerships- Nissan of Bakersfield, BMW of Bakersfield, and Bakersfield Chrysler Jeep FIAT. They have many other non- automotive ventures, also.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Inger in November 1999 and his son Jeff in November 2017. He is survived by son James and his wife, Lisa; son John Haddad and Meredith Carter; Jeff's wife Tina; and six grandchildren: Michael Haddad, Alexandria Weatherford and her husband Ryan, Ryan Haddad, Jake Haddad, Josh Haddad and Maci Haddad There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11am at Valley Bible Fellowship.