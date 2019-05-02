|
Elihud "Eli" B. Grijalva
January 21, 1937-April 25, 2019
Born in Mexicali, Baja, California, Eli was the first of eight children of parents Jesus Grijalva G. and Esther Brizuela C..
Raised as a child on a farm in Baja CA, Mexico, Eli always wanted to do more. Although he left home at an early age to live and work in the "City", he was always sending money, cars and household goods back to his family. Eli moved to Tijuana and then Mexicali, supporting himself with a variety of jobs from working in restaurants and pharmacies to driving a taxi. He eventually made his way to the United States as a student to study aviation, and eventually became a citizen.
In 1954 Eli met Genny, who would become the love of his life and bride of almost sixty years. The two had four children, and settled in Bakersfield in 1965. While here in Bakersfield, he successfully owned and operated a trucking business known as EG Express until his retirement. He was an extremely hard worker, always making sure to provide for his family. His children will say he was a stern but loving father who always put family first. He was always the life of the party and loved to have a great time with family and friends. He especially loved dancing whenever he got the chance. He also loved spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He touched everyone he came in contact with and never met a stranger. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Eli is survived by his loving wife, children, Eli (Christy), Esther, Genevieve (Sam), and David (Kelley), ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, seven brothers and sisters, numerous nieces and nephews and loved ones.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Optimal Hospice for their first class loving care the last few weeks. Viewing will be May 6th at Mission Family Mortuary from 4-7pm Rosary at 6pm. Funeral services are May 7th at 9am at St Francis Church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 2, 2019