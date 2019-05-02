Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
(661)323-3339
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
View Map
Rosary
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St Francis Church

Elihud Grijalva


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elihud Grijalva Obituary

Elihud "Eli" B. Grijalva
January 21, 1937-April 25, 2019

Born in Mexicali, Baja, California, Eli was the first of eight children of parents Jesus Grijalva G. and Esther Brizuela C..

Raised as a child on a farm in Baja CA, Mexico, Eli always wanted to do more. Although he left home at an early age to live and work in the "City", he was always sending money, cars and household goods back to his family. Eli moved to Tijuana and then Mexicali, supporting himself with a variety of jobs from working in restaurants and pharmacies to driving a taxi. He eventually made his way to the United States as a student to study aviation, and eventually became a citizen.

In 1954 Eli met Genny, who would become the love of his life and bride of almost sixty years. The two had four children, and settled in Bakersfield in 1965. While here in Bakersfield, he successfully owned and operated a trucking business known as EG Express until his retirement. He was an extremely hard worker, always making sure to provide for his family. His children will say he was a stern but loving father who always put family first. He was always the life of the party and loved to have a great time with family and friends. He especially loved dancing whenever he got the chance. He also loved spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He touched everyone he came in contact with and never met a stranger. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

Eli is survived by his loving wife, children, Eli (Christy), Esther, Genevieve (Sam), and David (Kelley), ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, seven brothers and sisters, numerous nieces and nephews and loved ones.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Optimal Hospice for their first class loving care the last few weeks. Viewing will be May 6th at Mission Family Mortuary from 4-7pm Rosary at 6pm. Funeral services are May 7th at 9am at St Francis Church.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Family Mortuary
Download Now