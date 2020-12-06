ELIJAH ADAMES

January 18, 2008 - November 26, 2020

Celebrating Elijah Adames Life, born January 18, 2008 and passed peacefully November 26, 2020 at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. Elijah will live in the hearts of many in our community. At four months of age, Elijah was discharged home from the hospital to his forever mom, Jeri Carreras, guardian. Elijah faced many medical challenges but with the outstanding and loving care provided by Jeri and the assistance of Daryl French they were able to meet all his needs. Elijah also had physical challenges but that never slowed him down one bit.

He had quite a charismatic personality and never met a stranger. He had a way of charming those he encountered. Elijah displayed a quick wit and loved being the center of attention. He liked clipping coupons for the weekly grocery list. He enjoyed all things cars. He could look at a picture of a car and tell you the make, model, and approximate value. He collected race cars and enjoyed NASCAR racing and even got to meet Denny Hamlin his favorite racecar driver. Elijah also enjoyed watching Cowboy football and he got to meet Cody Kessler, QB from another team. Elijah soon became a fan of all things Cody and they had an ongoing great friendship.

Elijah enjoyed playing miniature golf, participating in Make A Wish fundraising, making homemade pizza, licking the salt off his fries, and was always captivated by his video games. He was a familiar face with Kern County Sherriff's Department and even received his own uniform thanks to Deputy Steve Castillo and was also deputized by Sherriff Donnie Youngblood. Elijah received special visits from KCSOS Deputies, BPD Officers, Firefighters and Hall Ambulance personnel and he enjoyed entertaining all who visited. Elijah delighted in giving media interviews and became a friend of Kevin Charette.

He received many years of his educational services with Kern County Superintendent of Schools. He loved his teachers Katie Mattley, Janell Catron, and nurse Betsy Lackie. Elijah had a special bond with Janell, and they were quite the pair. Elijah touched the lives of his entire care team all who loved and cared for him including Dr. Rao, Dr. Treanor, Caring Corners, Hoffman Hospice and Rebecca Rojas.

Elijah is preceded in death by his mom Jeri Carreras and survived by eleven siblings. Though Elijah's life was short and filled with challenges, he was able to live his life to its fullest and made those around him better for knowing him. He will be greatly missed by all. Donations may be made in Elijah's honor to Hoffman Hospice, Caring Corners or Make A Wish Foundation.