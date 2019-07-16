|
ELIZABETH ANN SMITH
October 28, 1929 - June 29, 2019
Elizabeth Ann Smith, 89, entered into eternal peace on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, CA. Thanks to the wonderful ICU staff, she did not suffer. Her last hours on this earth were what most would hope for their loved ones - peaceful and without pain.
Elizabeth Ann, or Ann as most people knew her, was the daughter of Percy and Hilda Warner. She attended UC Santa Barbara and in the early 1950's received her Bachelors in Home Economics. She accepted her first teaching position in Bakersfield, specifically Bakersfield High School. After having a mishap with her car, she sought the help of the Auto Body and Painting Instructor at BHS. Soon after fixing her car, and a serious courtship, this handsome instructor became her husband. Peter and Ann were married in the winter of 1955. Ann taught at BHS for several years, until raising her children became her main focus. Diane and Gregory were blessed with a mother that was caring and loving, and who loved animals. Countless trips to the Kern County Fair, as part of the Greeley 4-H club, proved it. She also mentored several members of the 4-H club, passing along the sewing and cooking skills she had learned over the years.
Later in life, Ann had a variety of part-time jobs that left her with many friends. She was a Substitute Teacher for Buena Vista Elementary School. She also worked at a stitchery shop called Sew Original, helping patrons with craft projects of all kinds. By far her favorite job was teaching sewing at the 4th Street Senior Center. She worked with her group of "Old Lady Friends", which was her term of endearment for her favorite group of seniors in the whole world. That job lasted a good 15 years. It was a decline in her health that eventually forced her to retire.
Ann will be remembered for her caring heart, warm smile and genuine love of people. She leaves behind the following family - son Gregory Smith of Bakersfield, daughter Diane Silvius, son-in-law Brian Silvius, grandson Eric Silvius and wife Elya Silvius, all of Sandpoint ID, and grandson Mark Silvius of Seattle WA. Her extended family include her brothers Bill and Jim Warner of CA, brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Jean Smith of Morro Bay, sister-in-law Esther Marquez of Arroyo Grande and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob and Gina Dickson of Cazadero, CA. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
The family mourns the loss of Ann, but also remembers the many lives she has touched on earth. She is now with our Lord and Savior and the love of her life. The family rejoices in this thought. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 26th at St. Francis Church, 900 H St. in Bakersfield at 11 a.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 16, 2019