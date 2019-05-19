|
ELIZABETH ANN THOMAS
April 10, 1956 - May 8, 2019
Liz Zuech Thomas was born in Bakersfield to Frank Elmer and Joan Evelyn (McNaul) Zuech on April 10, 1956. It's difficult to put into words a person's life, especially when that person was so much about living life and giving life to others. On May 8th, God welcomed one of His angels and those of us left to mourn her, lost one. Liz was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and warrior. She was a mother, first, above all her earthly jobs. She took this job seriously, without sacrifice, and extracted every moment she could from this until her last breath. Family was everything, Liz was at her happiest when her home was filled with family and friends. On Sundays, her large dining room table and every chair around her huge kitchen counter was filled with loved ones. Liz made outsized meals so everyone would have plenty to eat and still take-home leftovers. Imagine the chaos; The house filled with laughter and political debates; grandchildren, beloved dogs running around, and you'll picture the kind of home that Liz created and thrived on.
Liz met Doug while out one night with friends. Always popular with a personality that drew people to her, Liz and Doug fell in love instantly and completely and never looked back. They celebrated 39 years together and welcomed 3 children along the way. Doug, Nick, Taylor and Grayson were her life. When Nick was born Liz quit her job and ran an in-home Daycare, staying home to raise her family was a priority for her and Doug. When Grayson went to kindergarten she got a job at her kids' elementary school, needing to make sure her children were safe. Liz worked at Eissler Elementary School while the kids attended and later moved to the District office at BCSD to help pay for the kids' college tuition. Every summer while the kids were growing up, Liz ran the Northwest Snack Bar where she loved meeting new friends and watching her children play baseball. In 1995, Nick's best friend Trace Moreno came into the Thomas' lives. That began a mother/son like bond that led to Liz and Doug considering him to be a part of their family.
Creative in diverse ways, Liz sewed her own prom dress while in high school, and later for Taylor. She fashioned her own patterns and made numerous Halloween costumes for both her children and grandchildren. Never one to sit down and relax, Liz knitted, sewed and could make a dying plant spring to life and flourish like never before making her garden a masterpiece. She created decorations and gorgeous flower arrangements for countless loved ones' weddings. Tell her what you were envisioning, and Liz would bring it to life, telling you exactly where to order the flowers, how many you needed of each variety and how much they would cost. No one would had known that she had no professional training as a floral designer.
In 2007, Liz was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and after researching treatment centers, became part of an experimental study conducted at UAMS Myeloma Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. Her treatment was grueling, but this is where Liz began her fight to live. She spent a year in Arkansas with family and friends continually by her side. She never complained about her treatment or why God had chosen her to undergo this battle. She wouldn't give her cancer the power to take her energy. Instead, she concentrated on healing, so she could get back to her family in Bakersfield. The ideal patient, Liz crafted close and loving relations with doctors, nurses and other MM patients. Everyone rallied around her, drawn to that powerful, spiritual force that held so much love of life. After years of chemotherapy, Liz was considered cured of Multiple Myeloma surviving a usually short-lived, incurable cancer for 11 years. In the summer of 2018, Liz was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer. Selfless to the end and determined to spend as much time as she could with her family and 8 grandchildren, Liz embraced another treatment plan and fought it with renewed vigor. To the very end, she countered side effects with a sense of humor, enjoying her grandchildren, and rallying in the evenings to watch them play baseball and all their sporting events. She held special relationships with each grandchild and child. Liz chose to leave this world in exactly the way she wanted and when; She let go when her home was loud, chaotic and full of love. Her grandchildren were running around and playing and her loved ones were right by her side where they had been for days now taking over and fighting the battle for her.
For those of us left to miss this courageous woman, these are only words. No words can truly describe our Liz. She was non-judgmental and a confidential secret-holder. You could trust her with anything. Liz was forgiving, caring, never held a grudge, trustworthy, and had no enemies. We each know what she meant to us. We all have our "Liz" memories and will keep our stories alive as we reminisce on all the great times we had with her and how she taught us to portray grace and strength even when times were tough. Thank you, Liz, for fighting so hard to stay on this earth and giving us more time with you. Missing her, are husband Doug Thomas, children, Nick and Tricia Thomas, Taylor and Tyler Plunkett, Grayson and Jennifer Thomas, chosen son Trace and Jackie Moreno, siblings Michael and Kirk Zuech, Linda and Steve Barnes, father-in-law Bob Thomas, mother-in-law Berta Angello, in-laws Sue and Mike Stoddard, Bill and Daryn Thomas, Kirk and Suzanne Thomas, grandchildren Reed and Cameron Thomas, Payton, Jax and Jace Plunkett, Tripp Thomas, and Jacob and Andrew Moreno, along with many nieces, nephews and friends-all of whom she adored and they her. Special thanks to Dr. Edward Nichols and Dr. Alan Cartmell who gave us more time with our beloved Liz. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the caring staff of CBCC and Hoffman Hospice, in particular nurses Kim, Michelle and Jackie.
Welcoming her into Heaven are parents Frank and Joan, and nieces Meagan Thomas and Lisa Stoddard Black.
Funeral services will be held on May 30th at 10:00am at RiverLakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Dr. 93312. Celebration immediately afterwards at Bakersfield Country Club, 4200 Country Club Dr. 93306.