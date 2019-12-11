|
|
ELIZABETH HOLTERMAN
1984 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann Holtermann went to be with the Lord on December 7th, 2019 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Elizabeth, lovingly referred to as Beth, was born on December 2nd, 1984 to Tim H. and Karen (O'Brien) Holtermann of Wasco, CA.
Beth was an outstanding student athlete, she was awarded varsity letters in golf, basketball, and volleyball at Wasco Union High School. She attended California State University Long Beach on a golf scholarship. While at Long Beach she earned her Bachelors of Science in Business Management as well as her Masters in Sports Management. Beth worked for The Big West Conference for twelve years. The Big West was excellent to Beth before, during, and after her battle with cancer. The family would like to thank Big West, especially Commissioner Dennis Farrell, for all the support through the years. During her time at Big West, Beth lived in Anaheim, CA and Costa Mesa, CA. This was perfect as she had a special love for all things Disney; a love she passed on to her four nieces and nephews. Beth enjoyed traveling and took many trips throughout the years. She cherished the family's annual trips to Pismo Beach where she developed a fondness for the ocean. Family, especially her four nieces and nephews, was the most important thing to Beth, second only to her faith. She was able to spend her final days enjoying time with family and her final moments on earth where spent in prayer.
Beth is survived in life by her parents; her brothers, Tim S. Holtermann (Jenny) of Wasco, CA, and Robert Holtermann (Kristina) of Wasco, CA; her nephews and nieces, Henry (5), Hazel (2), Hunter (4), and Haley (20 months); and best friend Kay Hoey of Costa Mesa, CA. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Hubert and Ethel Holtermann and Robert and Frances O'Brien.
A Rosary will be held at Peters Funeral Home in Wasco, CA on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Wasco, CA on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by graveside services at Wasco Memorial Park with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Beth's name to or Carmel of St. Teresa, 215 E. Alhambra Road, Alhambra, CA 91801.
Peters Funeral Home
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 11, 2019