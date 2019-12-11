Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peters Funeral Home - Wasco
1401 7th Street
Wasco, CA 93280
661 758-5144
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Peters Funeral Home - Wasco
1401 7th Street
Wasco, CA 93280
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Wasco, CA
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Wasco Memorial Park

Elizabeth Holterman


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Holterman Obituary

ELIZABETH HOLTERMAN
1984 - 2019

Elizabeth Ann Holtermann went to be with the Lord on December 7th, 2019 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Elizabeth, lovingly referred to as Beth, was born on December 2nd, 1984 to Tim H. and Karen (O'Brien) Holtermann of Wasco, CA.

Beth was an outstanding student athlete, she was awarded varsity letters in golf, basketball, and volleyball at Wasco Union High School. She attended California State University Long Beach on a golf scholarship. While at Long Beach she earned her Bachelors of Science in Business Management as well as her Masters in Sports Management. Beth worked for The Big West Conference for twelve years. The Big West was excellent to Beth before, during, and after her battle with cancer. The family would like to thank Big West, especially Commissioner Dennis Farrell, for all the support through the years. During her time at Big West, Beth lived in Anaheim, CA and Costa Mesa, CA. This was perfect as she had a special love for all things Disney; a love she passed on to her four nieces and nephews. Beth enjoyed traveling and took many trips throughout the years. She cherished the family's annual trips to Pismo Beach where she developed a fondness for the ocean. Family, especially her four nieces and nephews, was the most important thing to Beth, second only to her faith. She was able to spend her final days enjoying time with family and her final moments on earth where spent in prayer.

Beth is survived in life by her parents; her brothers, Tim S. Holtermann (Jenny) of Wasco, CA, and Robert Holtermann (Kristina) of Wasco, CA; her nephews and nieces, Henry (5), Hazel (2), Hunter (4), and Haley (20 months); and best friend Kay Hoey of Costa Mesa, CA. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Hubert and Ethel Holtermann and Robert and Frances O'Brien.

A Rosary will be held at Peters Funeral Home in Wasco, CA on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Wasco, CA on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by graveside services at Wasco Memorial Park with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Beth's name to or Carmel of St. Teresa, 215 E. Alhambra Road, Alhambra, CA 91801.

Peters Funeral Home

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -