ELIZABETH J NORRIS
November 25,1925 - September 1, 2019
Elizabeth J Norris, age 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 1, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1925 in Glendale, CA to Arthur and Ivah Johnston.
Elizabeth grew up in Tujunga, CA. She married Leland E. Norris on September 30, 1950 his death on March 1,1998 in Ventura CA. Elizabeth moved to Bakersfield in December of 1998 to be closer to her daughter Essa and extended family. She worked as an Escrow officer for Thor Title Co. in Oxnard until her retirement in 1988. Lee and Liz enjoyed many friendships they made through numerous clubs in the Ventura area. They were members of the Ventura Orchid Society, Oxnard Bonsai Club, and several others. She was happiest when surrounded by friends and family. She loved to entertain and her thought was always "the more the merrier".
Liz is survived by her daughter Essa Hall (Ignacio), son Eric Norris (Debby), grandkids Sarah Kopping (Garrett), Keri Spain (Thomas), Julie Aranda, Logan Norris, Lindsay Norris and great granddaughter Emilee Aranda, her sister-in-law Joanne Norris. In addition to numerous nieces and nephews. She also cherished her friendship with Lois Baxter, Nixa Missouri. She and Lois were best friends since 1963 and spoke everyday until her death.
Graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park in Glendale, CA., at 11am on Saturday, September 14th. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Sunday, September 15th at Hodel's, Carriage room, 5917 Knudsen Dr Bakersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Elizabeth's name.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 8, 2019