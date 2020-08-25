1/1
Elizabeth Julia Petersen
ELIZABETH JULIA PETERSEN
June 12, 1927 - August 18, 2020

Elizabeth Julia Petersen passed away peacefully with her family on August 18th in Santa Barbara. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Elizabeth was born in Turlock to John and Margaret Beglinger, one of nine children. After marriage, she raised her family in San Francisco where her husband attended law school and later lived in Modesto. She moved to Bakersfield in 1977 to be closer to her daughter and family. She was committed to her Christian faith and was active in St. John's Lutheran Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who actively participated in their lives. She loved to travel with her family and enjoyed sharing her love of the arts and reading with all who knew her. She will always be remembered as loving, gracious and kind.

She is survived by her daughter Dayna Leggio and husband Anthony of Bakersfield, son Dean Petersen and wife Melanie of San Diego, her two grandsons Ryan (Elizabeth) Leggio and Jeffrey (Erica) Leggio and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
