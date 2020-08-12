ELIZABETH "BETTY" TARANGO

1929 - 2020

Elizabeth "Betty" Tarango died peacefully on Saturday July 11th at the age of 90 at Hallmark Assisted Living Center in Bakersfield, California. Betty lived a life full of faith, family and fun and left behind many great memories as comfort for all that knew her.

Betty was born in December 1929 to Leon and Elizabeth Farroux in Jeanette, Pennsylvania. She is now with God, her son Robert, her husband Rudy and her brother Bill in Heaven. In the late 40's, she boarded a bus and headed to her relatives house in California. She wasn't too sure of the address, but she went anyway. She arrived in California and after a long night of driving, with a patient cab driver, she found their house and she started her new life.

Betty married Robert Joseph Alvares and had two sons, Robert and Dana. Her and her husband raised them in Hacienda Heights where they were active in the community, the church and at the schools their sons attended. Betty took a lot of pride in her house, both inside and out and maintained a very colorful garden that was the pride of the neighborhood! She would take cuttings to church and school events to share with her friends.

When Betty and Robert divorced, Betty entered the workforce and used her attention to detail in the accounting world. She held various jobs and was successful at each of them.

Betty met Rodolfo (Rudy) Tarango and they both shared their love for camping and road trips, and they were soon married. They moved to Bakersfield, California and became members of Daybreak Baptist Church. They made a great number of friends in the community and at the church and were always willing to lend a helping hand and attend the many road trips the church group made to various sites in California. Rudy passed away last year, and Betty missed him terribly.

A special thank you to the staff at the Hallmark Assisted Living Facility on Akers Road and Hoffman Hospice that made her comfortable during her final days.

She is survived by her brother Richard (Becky Farroux); her son Dana (Kirsten Alvares); her grandchildren Marisa, Gwen and Spencer; her nephews John (Betsy Yost), Phillip (Cheryl Yost) and a host of longtime friends. Betty will be missed.

There was a small service to remember Betty at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bakersfield. It was attended by family members, friends from her church and from Hallmark Assisted Living. Betty was loved.