Elizabeth Turner
May 15, 1935 - May 3, 2019
Elizabeth (Renz) Turner was born in Taft, CA. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Taft and enjoyed her time as a youth group leader.
She worked in the church office until moving to Bakersfield where she started working as a school clerk. She enjoyed genealogy research, was an excellent seamstress and an avid cross-stitcher. Beth and Jim enjoyed touring the Southwest, and especially the Grand Canyon, as well as trips to France, Ireland and Germany.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Turner and her parents Fred and Mary Renz. She is survived by her children, Thomas Turner, Allen Turner, Lisa and David Stroud, three grandchildren and three great and four great, great grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony May 14 at Bakersfield National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County https://www.adakc.org/
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 12, 2019