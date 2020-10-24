Elizabeth William

ELIZABETH MAE WILLIAMS

August 1, 1940 - October 16, 2020

On October 16, 2020, Elizabeth Mae Williams went home to be with the Lord. We are certain that she was welcomed into heaven with great rejoicing!

She was born on August 1, 1940, to Max and Mary Erwin, and lived most of her 80 years in Bakersfield. She married young, and soon had five children; Laurie, Will, Stuart, Max, and Mark. When the children's father left, Beth worked hard to keep the family together. In 1965, after being invited to church and Bible Study Fellowship by her dear friend, Charlene, Beth accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord. In 1966, she married Jack Williams.

Beth believed that life was an adventure and a celebration. She loved church, was a life-long reader and loved playing Scrabble. Beth was a collector of...everything! Kids, spoons, Beanie Babies, and purple glass; but being a grandmother was her greatest joy. She never missed a soccer game, swim meet, concert, or birthday party. Beth LIVED every precious moment of her life.

Beth was preceded in death by her brother, Billy; three of her beloved sons, Will, Max, and Mark; daughter-in-law, Torie; and most recently by her husband of 52 years, Jack. She is survived by sister, Brenda Gurilani; daughter, Laurie Vaughn (Daniel); son, Stuart Chamberlin (Terri); and stepdaughter, Tomi Odongo (George). She also left behind her precious grandchildren and their spouses: Marti, Becki, Beth, Brad, Jill, Lesli, Parker, Kati, and Megan, along with 15 great grandchildren.

We invite you to join us in celebrating a life well-lived on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church, at 11:30. We are wearing purple in honor of Beth! We apologize that because of COVID, seating is limited.