Ellis Elliott
1933 - 2020
ELLIS "DOYLE" ELLIOTT
August 16, 1933 - May 8, 2020 Doyle was the eldest child of Jacob and Erma Faye Elliott. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Luvena Elliott; daughter, Cheryl Buss; grand-daughter, Gretchen Elliott, and ex-wife, Sharon Morrell. Doyle will live on in the hearts and memories of surviving family members including his sister, Lavelle Harrison (Jim); his son, Darin Elliott; his children, Jacob Hale (Michelle), Shane Elliott (Karrisa), Kristin Thomas, Hanna Elliott; his son, Kirk Elliott (Jenny); their sons, Beck and Dane Elliott; Cheryl's son, Jason Buss (Angela) and ten great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10am at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. Bakersfield, CA 93306. Face masks required. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Teen Challenge Bakersfield.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
