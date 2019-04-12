|
ELOISE C. BENSON
BELOVED MOM AND NANA
May 30, 1937 - April 7, 2019
Eloise was born in Ruleville, Mississippi and came to Bakersfield, California in 1959 and raised her family in Greenacres. She instilled her strong southern values in her children and grandchildren. Eloise loved to cook, can, and quilt and she was known as a tough Mississippi woman who spoke the truth and her mind. She persevered through the hard times and she always helped those in need. She made many life long friends. She is preceded in death by many loved ones including her grandson, Zachary. Her family will be taking her home to Mississippi for interment.
Eloise is survived by her children; Morgan and Jana Wiggers, Mike and Gwen Klingenberg, and Dixie Brewer. She loved and cared for her grandchildren; Morgan Wiggers, Heather Milne, Ginger Brown, Melanie McClenny and their spouses.
The family wants to thank Hoffman Hospice, her caretakers, friends, and neighbors for your support and kindness.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2019